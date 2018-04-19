RCMP treating sudden death in Aklavik as suspicious

N.W.T. RCMP are treating a sudden death in Aklavik earlier this month as suspicious.

Police previously said they got a call about the death at about 1 a.m. on April 4. A 40-year-old man was found dead in a home.

"The death is being investigated as suspicious in nature," Cst. Robert Frizzell said in an email.

"There is no indication of any threat to the public in relation to this investigation."

Frizzell said Aklavik RCMP are working with the major crime unit and the forensic identification section, as well as the N.W.T. coroner.

"As the investigation is ongoing no further details will be released at this time," Frizzell said.