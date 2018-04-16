Still no settlement for survivors of Air Tindi plane crash, 6 years later

It's been more than six years since an Air Tindi plane crashed near Lutselk'e, but the two survivors have yet to see a settlement.

Court documents show that both of the survivors are looking for settlements in the millions: Sheldon Catholique is asking for a total of $5.5 million and Bernice Marlowe is asking for $2.5 million.

The documents show that Marlowe had multiple injuries from the crash, including post traumatic stress disorder, injuries to internal organs, and several fractured bones.

It says Catholique suffered the same afflictions, as well as a fractured wrist, a concussion, and neurocognitive dysfunction.

The plane crashed in 2011 on a flight from Lutselk'e to Yellowknife. The Transportation Safety Board investigation found that the level of THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical compound in cannabis — found in the pilot's blood would have impaired his performance and ability to make decisions.

The pilot and a passenger died in the crash.

"We have a close relationship with [Luselk'e] so it's still pretty raw," said Alasdair Martin, president of Air Tindi.

Martin said the lawsuit is in the hands of the insurance company, not Air Tindi.

"I'm sure everyone wants to get things resolved as quickly as they can," said Martin.

The statement of claim listed many acts of negligence on the part of the pilot and the airline, including that Air Tindi failed to have sufficient emergency supplies, and the pilot was overdue for training.

In its statement of defence, Air Tindi Ltd. denies all of the allegations by the defendants, and is asking for proof of the claims.

The insurance company was not immediately available for comment.