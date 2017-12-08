Yukon-based Air North will soon offer regular flight service between Whitehorse and Victoria.

"It will depend upon how the traffic develops, but we're optimistic that it's going to be a successful addition to the route network," said company president Joe Sparling.

Air North president Joe Sparling says the company wants to 'test the market a little bit.' (CBC)

The Victoria stops will be added to the airline's existing route to Kelowna, B.C., making a triangle. The service will be offered twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, Sparling said.

In recent years, Air North has offered occasional direct flights between the two capitals, for example on the Thanksgiving weekend. Many Yukoners go to Victoria that weekend to run in the city's annual marathon.

"We've experimented in the Victoria market for a number of years with one-off flights and they've sold out every time," said Sparling,

"So, we felt this was an opportune time to test the market a little bit."

The first scheduled flight will be May 18.