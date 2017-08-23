Eagle-eyed airplane watchers in Whitehorse noticed an odd landing at the city's airport Tuesday evening: a large jet, painted blue and white, with "United States of America" splashed across its body.

The jet, according to Robert Manlig, Whitehorse's airport manager, is a Boeing 757 commonly used for VIPs, though he was told there were none on board.

"We were told from the United States Air Force that it's commonly used for the vice-president of the United States," said Manlig.

"But it's just here on an overnight. There is no specific VIP on the aircraft, and they depart tomorrow at 10 a.m."

Manlig told CBC that he understood the trip was some sort of training exercise.