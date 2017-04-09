A fuel hose has leaked 30,000 litres of diesel fuel at a gold mine in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut.

In a statement, ​Agnico Eagle, which owns the mine, said the spill happened Saturday at the fuel-storage facility of its Meliadine project, near Rankin Inlet.

The hose was connected to a 100,000-litre diesel storage tank. The company says it doesn't yet know why the leak occurred, but emergency measures contained the spill to the immediate area.

Agnico Eagle says cleanup crews are working at the site and affected material is being contained. There isn't evidence of the diesel reaching any surface water, it says.

The company says it's notified the federal and territorial authorities, as well as the Kivalliq Inuit Association.