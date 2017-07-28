After hours of debate Thursday, the Assembly of First Nations voted against the resignation of beleaguered commissioners for the federal inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls — and that decision is coming as a relief for some Northern leaders.

More than 60 per cent of delegates voted against a resolution which would have required the AFN to ask the Prime Minister that the commissioners be replaced.

The AFN did, however, vote in favour of several changes to the inquiry process.

Therese Villeneuve, South Slave Regional Director of the Native Women's Association of the N.W.T., says that people were looking forward to hearings in the Northwest Territories and supported the commissioners staying on.

"When the announcement was made that the inquiry was going to be made, we were full of hope and expectations. There is bound to be disappointment. And that's what's happening now. And we do agree that we should evaluate it. It should regroup and continue on and not to resign altogether," she said.

'We want to continue with it'

The vote also comes as a relief to the Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council

Doris Anderson, the council's president, was watching the meeting in Regina this week. She says the inquiry's public hearings in Whitehorse have been valuable and she's glad it will continue.

"In the Yukon, we do not want this inquiry to stop," she said. "We want to go forward with it. It started in the Yukon, the families want it and we want to continue with it."

Anderson singled out one commissioner in particular: Michèle Audette, the former head of the Native Women's Association of Canada.

"If anything there's one commissioner we don't want to see resign and that's commissioner Audette. She's more grassroots and understands who we are," said Anderson. "She is somebody we would certainly hate to lose."

Commissioner Michèle Audette speaks during the Assembly of First Nations meeting in Regina. (Tim Fontaine/CBC)

Anderson acknowledged there have been problems with the $53 million inquiry, and didn't mince words about the early disorganization.

"When they started out their communication was horrible," she said. "They contacted everybody but the grassroots organizations like ourselves. It seemed to be a surprise for us. We were left in the dark until the last day."

However, Anderson says she has seen improvement by the commission, and would like to give it a chance.

"One of the things I like about the commissioners is they are willing to make changes to accommodate the families in any way they can. That's been good so far."

One question raised by commissioners has been whether critics have simply been more vocal than those who support the inquiry. On this point, Anderson noted that the Yukon Aboriginal Women's Council never sent a letter or note expressing their support.

"That is something I need to do," she said yesterday. "This is something I think I need to say from the Yukon perspective."