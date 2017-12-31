The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations will celebrate New Year's Eve in one of Yukon's most northern communities — Old Crow.

Perry Bellegarde and his wife will arrive in Whitehorse Saturday, and leave for Old Crow — population of about 300 — on New Year's Eve.

Bellegarde said that when he became chief of the assembly in 2014, Chief Bruce Charlie of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation was one of the first to offer a community invitation, in this case to Old Crow.

"I've heard such wonderful things about Old Crow," said Bellegarde. "So I thought, I'm gonna go up there and honour that invitation."

Bellegarde says he's planning to take part in the days-long festivities in the small community.

Old Crow, Yukon has a population of about 300 people. The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations will spend New Years Eve and Day there. (Karen McColl/CBC)

But it won't be all leisure. Bellegarde will also have meetings with the leaders and community members, and he hopes to discuss issues like protecting land, water and languages, while giving an update on what the assembly hopes to do in 2018.

"There's a lot of work," says Bellegarde, who represents hundreds of First Nations across the country.

Bellegarde added he's bringing his jigging skills to Old Crow, but he'll be looking to improve his steps.

"Let's say they need a little bit of work, so I'm going to be looking for the experts out there in Old Crow to give me some fine tips," he said.

The national chief is expected to stay in the community until Jan. 2.

