Canadians are commemorating Remembrance Day in ceremonies across the country today.

For veterans from the War in Afghanistan, their memories of war are only a decade old. There were 158 casualties in that war.

CBC North's Alex Brockman sat down with Master Warrant Officer Ellick Pau and Cmdr. Mark White, who are currently stationed in Yellowknife, to talk about their experiences.

Click on the video above to watch their conversation.