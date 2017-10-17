Advanced polls are now open in more than half of Nunavut's communities for the territorial election.

These communities have an Office of the Returning Officer set up at a convenient location in town for residents to drop by. Polls are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 26.

Communities without a returning officer will have one afternoon of advanced polls on Oct. 23. Those communities are Coral Harbour, Hall Beach, Whale Cove, Kugaaruk, Grise Fiord, Resolute, Chesterfield Inlet, Kimmirut and Qikiqtarjuaq.

A list of where to vote in each constituency is available on Elections Nunavut's website.

Because Mila Kamingoak has been acclaimed in Kugluktuk, there are no polling stations set up.

Students, medical patients, people in jail, and others away from the territory during the election can vote via mail-in ballot, which you can get by filling out a form online.

People with mobility issues can register in advance to call in their vote on the morning of Oct. 23.

Nunavut's general election will be held on Oct. 30.