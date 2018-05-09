Adrian Bell announces candidacy for mayor of Yellowknife

A second Yellowknife city councillor has joined the race for mayor, as deputy mayor Adrian Bell announced his intention to seek the seat in this fall's election.

Bell made the announcement Wednesday morning in a post on Facebook. He's served on city council since 2012, and as the city's deputy mayor since 2016. He also works as a realtor in the city.

In the post, Bell says he will be focusing on three main objectives as he campaigns.

"Establishing a culture of accountability and transparency at city hall, that's number one," he said.

Bell's announcement comes amidst a tumultuous backdrop at city hall. Within the last month, two senior managers have announced they will be leaving city administration, as an inquiry into alleged improper workplace conduct and harassment by the city's municipal enforcement manager begins.

"Certainly the last year has shown us we need to find ways to make city council more accountable to residents, and we need to find ways to make operations more accountable to city council," said Bell.

Reducing the city's cost of living is his third objective. Bell wants to use the upcoming renewal of the city's power contract as a potential avenue, noting a move made by the town of Hay River that put the contract up for competitive bidding.

"We'll be very closely watching the Hay River situation, and whether they've been able to achieve savings for their residents," he said.

Expects other councillors to run

Bell cited his "strong vision, determination, and a proficiency working with other municipal leaders" as qualities that make him a strong candidate for mayor.

"I'll definitely put my best foot forward and run on my record, and what my strengths are," he said.

Bell is the second person to announce their intention to run for mayor. Coun. Rebecca Alty announced earlier this month that she would seek the seat. Mark Heyck, who's served as mayor since 2012, announced in February he would not seek re-election.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Rebecca," Bell said, adding that "Yellowknifers should be ready for a very good, very informative campaign."

Bell expects other current councillors to enter the race as well.

Nominations for the city elections open on Aug. 31 and close Sept. 17. The election will take place on Oct. 15.