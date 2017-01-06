A Yellowknife man yelled and tried to storm out of the courtroom after being sentenced to three and a half years behind bars for the violent sexual assault of a woman while she slept in her home.

Richard Roberts was found guilty of the offence last year, as well as uttering threats. At his sentencing Thursday, Justice Shannon Smallwood restated the facts of the case as she found them.

She said that on Sep 6, 2014, Roberts forced sex on the victim while she slept in her bed. She said when the woman woke up, Roberts continued the sexual assault and struck the woman in the face until she lost consciousness. When the woman regained consciousness, Roberts got off of the woman, dressed, and then threatened her not to go to the police or he would burn her and the house down.

Roberts declined to speak to the court before Smallwood delivered the sentence, but after hearing it, he yelled and attempted to leave the courtroom and return to the holding cells.

"Let's get the f--k out of here," Roberts yelled. "I am going back to my home — the prison."

Defence lawyer Peter Harte urged Roberts to return to his seat. At that point, Roberts turned to his family sitting in the public gallery.

"Forty-two months for something I didn't f--king do," he said.

Roberts' family declined comment.

Out of character

Smallwood said the assault was out of character for Roberts, given his limited criminal record, but said the sentence needed to be appropriate to the gravity of the offence. Roberts' lawyer was seeking a sentence of two years and nine months.

Roberts was also sentenced to six months for uttering threats. That time will be served concurrently.

Smallwood gave Roberts 10 months credit for time already served, so he is facing 32 more months behind bars. She asked for efforts to be made to allow Roberts to serve that time close to his family in Yellowknife.

Roberts will be added to the national sex offender registry for a term of 20 years. He will be barred from possessing firearms for 10 years after his release. Roberts will also be subject to two years of probation.