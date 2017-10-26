The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure is advising that the Dettah Access Road has been closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle accident this morning.

The road to Dettah, outside of Yellowknife, is closed to traffice in both directions at kilometre 2.1 near the junction of Highway 4, the Ingraham Trail.

On Twitter, the department said the road is expected to be closed until at least 11 a.m.

Several emergency vehicles are at the scene. There's no word on whether anyone was injured.

In a news release, RCMP confirmed that officers are on the scene, along with the City of Yellowknife fire division.

"RCMP are requesting that motorists avoid the area until further notice," the statement said.

"We will also provide more details once we have more information on the incident."