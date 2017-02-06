The chief of the Salt River First Nation in N.W.T. will receive a leadership award this week.

Frieda Martselos is being recognized for her work in straightening out the First Nation's finances.

Terry Goodtrack is CEO of the Aboriginal Financial Officer Association of Canada, which hands out the MNP-AFOA Canada Excellence in Aboriginal Leadership Award annually.

Frieda Martselos, chief of the Salt River First Nation, will receive a national leadership award this week for her work in straightening out the First Nation’s finances. (File photo)

"Her community at the time was, I would say, on the brink of being insolvent," said Goodtrack.

"Service delivery was in disarray. But what she was able to do, she had a vision, a clear vision. She emphasized the ideas of transparency and accountability. She what we call 'walked the talk.'"

He said that included eliminating nonessential and discretionary spending, appointing competent responsible administrators and advisors, finding new revenue streams to support solvency in her community, and establishing robust financial controls and processes.

The First Nation recently opened a Tim Hortons franchise in Fort Smith, N.W.T. The Salt River First Nation's CEO has said it's an attempt to ensure long-term financial stability.