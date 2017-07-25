Abel Bosum has been elected as new Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees of Northern Quebec.
The former Quebec negotiator for the James Bay Cree Nation won the July 24 runoff election with 55.9 per cent of the vote, over outgoing Deputy Grand Chief Rodney Mark.
Bosum will replace Grand Chief Matthew Coon Come, who announced in June he would not seek re-election after serving five terms over a 40-year period.
Bosum campaigned on a platform that includes broad measures to increase affordable housing across Eeyou Istchee, the Cree Nation's territory.
Mandy Gull was elected as new Deputy Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, winning the second ballot with 51.7 per cent of the vote.
Gull, the current deputy chief of the Cree community of Waswanipi, secured a majority over rival John Matoush, a former youth chief in Mistissini.
Gull has been an outspoken advocate for greater protection of Waswanipi Cree traditional land in the Broadback Valley boreal forest.
She is the second woman to be elected Deputy Grand Chief in the Cree Nation.
A runoff vote was called after the July 12 election failed to produce a 50 per cent plus one majority for any of the five candidates running for Grand Chief, nor for the three Deputy Grand Chief candidates.
Some 5,600 people cast ballots in the second round of the Cree Nation Government election, out of an eligible 13,900.
