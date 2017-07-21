Despite multiple psychiatric assessments, an inmate at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit has not recieved consistent treatment for his mental illness.

During Aaron Akulukjuk's July 21 sentencing hearing for an assault on two correctional guards at the Iqaluit jail, Justice Sue Cooper ordered that he see a psychiatrist.

Cooper cited a 2006 assessment that described Akulukjuk as having "an autistic lifestyle and possible schizophrenia" and a 2014 report that said there was a good chance he would re-offend without intervention from mental health professionals.

She suggested he be referred to a psychiatrist "immediately" to be assessed and receive follow-up treatment.

"It's very unfortunate that despite the mental health intervention at a very young age and the completion of three psychiatric reports within a period of eight years there has still been no treatment of Mr. Akulukjuk's various issues," Cooper said in court.

Akulukjuk received a 14-month sentence for the charges of uttering threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, and a breach of an undertaking.

Akulukjuk pleaded guilty to the charges on July 19. He will spend about eight months in jail, after receiving credit for pre-trial time served.

"We're very good at labelling people and labelling them with their issues, but we're very poor at actually providing the treatment to follow up on those issues," Cooper said.