Yellowknife's Folk on the Rocks music festival is underway this weekend at Long Lake and continues all day Sunday.

Here's a look at a few photos from the grounds.

CBC North meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler interacts with a young contestant at the CBC booth at the festival. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Nathan Randall and Marissa Xaviera sit in the afternoon sunshine, listening to music at Folk on the Rocks. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Shad performs on the main stage Saturday night, interacting with fans on the dance floor. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

A dance circle begins as the Yellowknives Dene Drummers play on the main stage at Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Festival-goers find a quiet picnic table to listen to music away from the crowded main stage. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

A festival-goer takes a photo of the Yellowknives Dene Drummers, while a dance takes place on the sand. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Claiming some valuable real estate at the main stage! (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Elora Braden takes a minute to catch up with a friend as the music gets underway. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Regina band The Dead South perform on Saturday evening at Folk on the Rocks. (Alex Brockman/CBC)