Yellowknife's Folk on the Rocks music festival is underway this weekend at Long Lake and continues all day Sunday.

Here's a look at a few photos from the grounds. 

Folk on the Rocks 2017

CBC North meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler interacts with a young contestant at the CBC booth at the festival. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks

Nathan Randall and Marissa Xaviera sit in the afternoon sunshine, listening to music at Folk on the Rocks. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks 2017 Shad

Shad performs on the main stage Saturday night, interacting with fans on the dance floor. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks 2017

A dance circle begins as the Yellowknives Dene Drummers play on the main stage at Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks 2017

Festival-goers find a quiet picnic table to listen to music away from the crowded main stage. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks

A festival-goer takes a photo of the Yellowknives Dene Drummers, while a dance takes place on the sand. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks 2017

Claiming some valuable real estate at the main stage! (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks

Elora Braden takes a minute to catch up with a friend as the music gets underway. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks

Regina band The Dead South perform on Saturday evening at Folk on the Rocks. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Folk on the Rocks 2017

Patrons get stamped as they enter the beer garden Saturday evening. (Alex Brockman/CBC)