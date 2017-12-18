Three tourists on their snowmobiles plunged through thin ice by Prosperous Lake near Yellowknife Saturday.

The incident involved a tour operator and three of his clients. As the operator was preparing the snowmobiles for a tour, three tourists allegedly "jumped on their sleds and took off ahead," according to Jeremy MacDonald, a well-known Yellowknife diver who helped rescue the three sunken machines.

"They were all ripping up the lake at the same pace and speeds so language [could have] been an issue … But I think really it was [that the tourists] got over excited about what they were doing," said MacDonald, who said the tour operator contacted him for help.

MacDonald declined to name the local tour operator.

This isn't the first report of people going through the ice recently.

On Friday, CBC reported at least four people and one snowmobile have broken through thin lake ice in and around Yellowknife in the past two weeks.

The Saturday incident occurred in the same place a minivan and another snowmobile went through just two weekends ago, according to MacDonald.

"It was really remarkable too, one of the sleds was approximately two and a half feet from the bumper of the minivan underwater," said MacDonald, who took a photo standing on top of the minivan Saturday.

MacDonald stands by the recovered snowmobiles. He said one of the snowmobiles that fell through Saturday was just a couple of feet away from a minivan that fell through the ice's bumper. (Jeremy MacDonald/Facebook)

The minivan still remains underwater at the channel that connects Prosperous Lake to McMeekan Bay.

Rescue takes 4 hours

MacDonald said it took a total of four hours to get all the snowmobiles out.

The three snowmobiles were recovered after they fell through the ice this weekend. (Radek Adam/CBC)

He said he was able to dive and bring out one machine, but had to call in a helicopter to help with the other two.

MacDonald said ice conditions aren't good right now, and is calling for people to be careful around the lakes.

"We were walking on it and we broke through in a number of places. So while everybody thinks the lakes are frozen … that place was less than an inch thick," he said.​

CBC contacted the City of Yellowknife's Public Safety department, but has not yet received comment.