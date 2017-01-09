Two candidates and one official agent in the Nahendeh electoral district have been charged under the Elections Act with offences related to the 2015 Northwest Territories election.

Arnold Hope and Dennis Nelner were both candidates in the territorial election and Gaylene Moses was the official agent for Hope.

All three face charges related to the filing of their financial reports.

Last year, eight people elected as MLAs had to go to court to be allowed to sit in the assembly after they missed the deadline for filing their financial reports.