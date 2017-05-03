The federal and territorial governments have announced $230 million in joint funding for nine projects across 19 Nunavut communities to upgrade solid waste management, and water and wastewater systems.

In a joint news release Wednesday, both governments said investing in green infrastructure protects the environment and supports local economic opportunities, improves family income and quality of life for those living and working in the North.

The announcement was made as Amarjeet Sohi, minister of Infrastructure and Communities, visits Nunavut to meet with territorial and community leaders to discuss their infrastructure priorities.

"This investment will support important projects such as expanding storage capacity and enhancing water treatment and distribution in Arviat, Chesterfield Inlet and Sanikiluaq," the release said.

"In Kugaaruk and Kimmirut, funding will support the design and construction of upgraded wastewater infrastructure."

Existing landfills will also be upgraded in Grise Fiord, Gjoa Haven and Igloolik to improve waste management and recycling services.

The federal government is providing more than $170 million toward the projects; Nunavut will contribute nearly $58 million.

Work on some of the projects has already started but some aren't expected to begin until April 2019.