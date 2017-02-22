Nunavut Finance Minister Keith Peterson will table the government's operations and maintenance budget this afternoon in Iqaluit.
The budget outlines the government's spending priorities for fiscal year 2017-2018. It's the last operations and maintenance budget before the territorial election in October.
This will be Peterson's ninth budget address as Finance minister.
"Hopefully there's going to be a lot of emphasis on healing," said South Baffin MLA David Joanasie.
"As everybody's thinking, this is the last stretch of our term. So we're kind of on edge on what's going to be happening over the next 10 months."
Last year saw Nunavut's budget announcement project a $3.9 million deficit, largely thanks to the federal government's cut to territorial transfer payments.
CBC North will broadcast Peterson's budget address on Radio One across Nunavut beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.
