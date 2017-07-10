A 57-year old man has died following an explosion on a boat in Iqaluit last week, the second death in connection with the explosion.

The man died in hospital in Ottawa on Sunday.

The Eastern Regional Supervising Coroner's Office is investigating his death, while the death of a 50-year-old man — who died in Iqaluit last week — is being investigated by Nunavut's coroner and the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission.

The explosion happened late on July 6 on Ben Ell Drive, as three men worked on the boat. A 26-year-old was also injured in the blast and was medevaced to Ottawa for treatment.

It's unknown what caused the explosion, but no foul play is suspected.