RCMP in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., have arrested a 19-year-old man after an alleged stabbing in the community early Saturday morning.

RCMP were called at about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 7, according to a news release.

A male victim was injured and transported to the community health centre and then to the Inuvik Regional Hospital for treatment.

RCMP say a suspect, Jayden Greenland, was located later that day and arrested without incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Greenland is in custody. He's scheduled to appear in a Yellowknife court on Wednesday.