A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a man in Puvirnituq, Que., last week.

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec say the man, who was in his 50s, died last Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The teenager from Puvirnituq was arrested the following day.

He's been charged with second-degree murder.

He has already appeared in court by telephone, and will return to the Amos courthouse at a later date.