A 16-year-old fired 11 shots into the air in multiple locations around Pangnirtung, Nunavut, early Tuesday morning, according to RCMP.

Police received a report of a youth near the health centre just after midnight.

The teen shot into the air at the health centre and moved on to shoot rounds into the air near Attagoyuk High School, the Canada Post office and the beach, before returning to the health centre, where the teen again fired shots, according to an RCMP press release.

The teen was arrested, a firearm was seized and nobody was injured in the incident.

The 16-year-old will be assessed by mental health professionals, according to the release.

Pangnirtung RCMP continue to investigate and expect criminal charges to be laid.

"RCMP are continuing to remind Nunavummiut about the dangers involved when firearms are used in a careless manner," RCMP Cpl. Henry Coman said.

He reminded Nunavummiut that trigger locks are available for free through local RCMP detachments.