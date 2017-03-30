It was a sunny day with light winds when the race finally started. (Makivik Corporation)

After poor weather in Nunavik hampered the start of the 16th annual Ivakkak sled dog race, 13 teams finally got going on March 29.

The race follows the east coast of Hudson Bay, heading north from Umiujaq to Ivujivik, a distance of about 650 kilometres.

There are 153 dogs in this year's race.

The race is organized by Makivik Corporation, which represents the Inuit of Nunavik.

Participants use the traditional fan hitch — one line for each dog, rather than the tandem lines used in the western Arctic.

A meeting was held on Monday with participants and support crew, to go over the route, safety procedures, rules and regulations.

Ivakkak is an Inuit word that means "when the dogs are at their best pace."

Participants could face some unpredictable spring weather.

There are 153 dogs in the Ivakkak 2017.

Each team consists of two people.

Mushers should reach the first community, Inukjuak, by the end of the week.

The route, and the adventure, changes every year.