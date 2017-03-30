153 dogs, 650 km: Ivakkak sled dog race kicks off in northern Quebec
16th annual race started Wednesday in Umiujaq
CBC News Posted: Mar 30, 2017 3:34 PM CT Last Updated: Mar 30, 2017 3:40 PM CT
After poor weather in Nunavik hampered the start of the 16th annual Ivakkak sled dog race, 13 teams finally got going on March 29.
The race follows the east coast of Hudson Bay, heading north from Umiujaq to Ivujivik, a distance of about 650 kilometres.
The race is organized by Makivik Corporation, which represents the Inuit of Nunavik.
Participants use the traditional fan hitch — one line for each dog, rather than the tandem lines used in the western Arctic.
A meeting was held on Monday with participants and support crew, to go over the route, safety procedures, rules and regulations.
Ivakkak is an Inuit word that means "when the dogs are at their best pace."
Participants could face some unpredictable spring weather.
There are 153 dogs in the Ivakkak 2017.
Each team consists of two people.
Mushers should reach the first community, Inukjuak, by the end of the week.
The route, and the adventure, changes every year.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Yellowknife
Mainly Clear
-1°C
Inuvik
Light Snow
-17°C
Iqaluit
Drifting Snow
-30°C
Kuujjuaq
Clear
-19°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- 153 dogs, 650 km: Ivakkak sled dog race kicks off in northern Quebec
- Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation administration building goes solar
- Adult sentenced for coercing youth into providing nude photos over social media
- Vacant federal appointments slow decision making in the North
- Nunavut teacher says he was suspended for posting ISIS photo online
Must Watch
-
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
-
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
-
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
Top News Headlines
- Canadian family grounded because father signed child's passport
- 'General Flynn has a story to tell': Disgraced ex-Trump adviser could give testimony
- Translator, negotiator and keeper of a dark secret: Robert Hall's girlfriend on surviving hostage-taking
- Test your knowledge of these life-changing Canadian inventions
- Drunk driver tearfully apologizes to families of 3 people he killed
Most Viewed
- Adult sentenced for coercing youth into providing nude photos over social media
- Nunavut teacher says he was suspended for posting ISIS photo online
- Vacant federal appointments slow decision making in the North
- Foundation problem at Whistle Bend care facility 'minor issue' contractor says
- Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation administration building goes solar