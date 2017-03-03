Welcome to Friday.

Agents on both sides of the border can go through your photos, contacts, apps and other information stored on your devices. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

When you cross the Canada-U.S. border, in either direction, the border agent can ask to search your cellphone or other electronic devices. Foreign travellers who don't comply may not be let into the country, writes CBC technology reporter, Matthew Braga.

He reports that a Canadian agent will only search the device's locally-stored content "but U.S. Customs and Border Protection has a much wider latitude to comb through social media apps installed on the device, remotely stored emails or files stored in the cloud."

You're not required to provide your password, Braga says, but your device could be seized.

The rules have been in place for a few years but until now, not public.

Read the official guidelines with the story — and check out some advice on what you can do to protect your privacy, before you get to the border.

CBC's poll analyst Éric Grenier looks at the latest polls on federal party support. The Liberals are at their lowest level since the 2015 election, losing support to both the Conservatives and NDP.

Grenier writes that this may be the result of "the government's pipeline decisions, its broken electoral reform promise, the prime minister's cash-for-access controversies and his stay on the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas."

However, the numbers still have the Liberals well into majority government territory.

Despite the -16 C wind chill in Toronto, Nicole Mortillaro has a story about the trend toward an earlier spring.

Canadians aren't likely to complain about warm weather in late winter but the pattern of earlier springs may wreak havoc on birds, especially species with long migrations. And the earlier snowmelt may mean the soil will be too dry for farming, and lead to increasing fire risk, as in Fort McMurray last year.

Climate change also seems to be hastening the erosion of Quebec's Gaspé coast. Increasingly frequent and more powerful storms. Homes, businesses, roads and boardwalks are threatened, or worse.

Alison Northcott reports from Percé, home of the Peninsula's famous Rock, on the threatened local tourism industry, one of the region's most important economic drivers, and on efforts to save the receding coastline.



MARKETPLACE | High prices for hospital TV

$$624.60. That's what Wendi Wolf was billed for in-room entertainment after a six-week hospital stay in Oakville, Ont.

After receiving dozens of complaints about Hospitality Network, which provides in-room entertainment at hospitals across the country, Marketplace investigated.

