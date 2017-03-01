Hey, there.

Welcome to our daily newsletter.

Every weekday, we'll handpick a sampling of our original stories just for you, highlighting what's happening today, what's coming up, cool stories you don't want to miss and the best CBC News features, curated by our news team. Here's what's on for today:

Wednesday, March 1

Robots coming for white-collar roles

Tory Shoreman thought she was safe.

But the 32-year-old, who had invested in a career in mortgage financing, had a front-row seat to watch automation — most often intelligent software — take over nearly every aspect of her job.

Angela Hennessey talks to experts who say that the technological upheaval that's rocked industrial manufacturing for decades is set for rapid expansion into white-collar roles — in fact, it's already begun in some sectors.

CBC News Investigates | RCMP accused of 'ongoing harassment and abuse of power'

Vancouver psychiatrist Greg Passey says the RCMP's sexual harassment apology in October was not sincere.

CBC Vancouver's Natalie Clancy and Manjula Dufresne report that Dr. Passey, a specialist in treating first responders (including dozens of Mounties) with post-traumatic stress disorder, also accuses the RCMP of trying "to bully me into changing my opinion."

Passey is treating two female RCMP employees for PTSD. Atoya Montague alleges "she was sexually propositioned daily by senior officers." Susan Gastaldo claims her Mountie supervisor repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

They say the force is in the process of unfairly firing them.

The bullying claim stems from a visit to Passey's office by an RCMP supervisor, but the RCMP told the CBC that they "deny the accusations that during that meeting the doctor was bullied."

Clancy reported on the RCMP's apology in October.

Check out more CBC News Investigates stories

Can Canadian banks keep squeezing out greater profits?

Canadian banking results haven't been just good, they've been spectacular.

Don Pittis asks, can the trend continue?

There are a number of reasons why bank profits matter. Pretty much everyone in the country has a stake in the health of Canadian banks.

One reason to be happy about the success of banks is that they are an indicator of Canada's economic health. If banking is sick, watch out for your job.

Check out more business headlines

Massive corruption, massive protests rock Romania

A CBC News analysis: The country of Dracula calls on his inspiration for help

A month ago, Romania's government issued a decree eliminating penalties for corruption if the pocketed funds are less than $62,000 US. For context, that's six times the average annual income in Romania. And the decree would allow the leader of the governing party to avoid a possible jail term.

Popular protests organized by social media followed, growing to 300,000 on the sixth day. Then the government withdrew the decree.

But the protests continue, demanding the government resign, writes Don Murray, based in Europe.

Now the prime minister says the dodgy decree will be rewritten and submitted to parliament where, presumably, the government's majority will vote it through. Sound familiar?

Check out more world headlines

OPINION | 'Should there be a revolving door between government and the people who scrutinize it?'

Andrew MacDougall, who worked in the Prime Minister's Office as Stephen Harper's director of communications, has a column about journalists going to work for the federal government. He means that literally, not figuratively.

He argues that "With fewer bodies reporting on government, and more bodies in it, there's less chance government will behave properly, or be held to account."

Postmedia's Michael Den Tandt joined the Trudeau government last month, which gets MacDougall started, then he mentions more journalists who have joined what he calls the "dark side": Mark Kennedy from Postmedia; Bruce Cheadle from The Canadian Press; David Taylor from CTV; and two of our former CBC colleagues, James Cudmore and James Fitz-Morris.

For balance, MacDougall also drops the names of some of the journalists who joined him in the Harper government.

Check out more from CBC's Opinion section

What a monthly rent of $1,800 gets you in cities Canada-wide

If you are forking out $1,800 for a one-bedroom condo apartment in Toronto — a touch over what the Toronto Real Estate Board says is the average monthly rent in the city — you might find your dollar goes further elsewhere in the country. In some instances, a lot further.

As part of CBC Toronto's No Fixed Address series on renting and buying in Toronto, we scoured several popular rental listing sites to see what Toronto's average monthly rent would get you in Canada's major cities.

Check out more local Toronto headlines

Ice cream or frozen dessert? What are you eating?

​QUIZ: Canada's labelling laws lay out strict guidelines for ice cream, jam and other foods. Think you know the difference between a candy bar and a chocolate bar? Try your luck in our quiz.

Check out more from CBC's Marketplace

What's happening in the news today?