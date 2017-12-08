The Gander Minor Hockey Association is cracking down on bullying.

"I'm not warm and fuzzy when it comes to bullying. I have zero tolerance rule for that," Stephanie Winsor, the association's president, told CBC's Central Morning Show.

The move comes after she and the rest of the association noticed a drastic and alarming increase in violent and bullying behaviour among players, she said.

Stephanie Winsor says she took on the volunteer role of trainer after being approached by the Flyers, and it was a good fit given her medical background and love for the game. (Suzanne Tiller)

Players will often call out to one another on the ice, giving each other the gears for missing the puck or missing a shot.

This is called "chirping," she said, and it's to be expected.

"Off the ice in the dressing room it's escalated from friendly chirping to actually what I would call verbal harassment and bullying," she said.

In some cases, players were being told they weren't good enough for the team. In others, players would walk into the dressing room to find their teammates rushing to block any available seat on the bench with their bags.

There have even been full-blown physical fights, Winsor said.

On the ice, players will often "chirp" at each other, but once they're back in the dressing room all of that animosity is supposed to be left outside. (Shutterstock )

The problems have been escalating over the past few years, she said, and it was happening in all levels of hockey, from elite, highly-competitive teams to house league teams.

Players and coaches do have to abide by a code of conduct, she said.

"There has been several violations of that lately," she said.

'No supervision, no ice'

Over the past three weeks, the Gander Minor Hockey Association has taken a hard line on the behaviour, enacting a zero-tolerance rule, to "nip it in the bud," she said.



Warnings and suspensions have been handed out, she said, and some teams aren't even allowed in the dressing room anymore without parental supervision.

"I know when you’re out on the ice and the adrenaline is rushing it’s a very physical sport, unfortunately they’re not leaving it on the ice," said Stephanie Winsor. (Dave Pickford/Windsor Minor Hockey)

"My expression has been in the last week, 'No supervision, no ice,'" she said.

Under the new zero tolerance policy, she's also been meeting with parents and players involved in dressing room bullying to address the issue face to face.

"Of course most parents don't want to believe that their Johnny is responsible for it," she said. "Just like the parents whose child is being bullied kind of feels uncomfortable bringing it to light."

Parents part of the problem

Winsor acknowledges that parents can play a big part in the problem. As a female trainer in the league, she said she's experienced some of it herself.

Stephanie Winsor is the trainer for the Gander Flyers senior men's team. (Scott Cook)

"The things that they were saying to me as being a girl on the bench were extremely derogatory," she said.

"As an adult I know how to process that and how to deal with that and how to manage that .But when you're a 13- and 14-year-old child you don't necessarily have the skill set to deal with that."