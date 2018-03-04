An Indonesian artist has brought his unique music style to the streets of St. John's, as he tries to make a career out of combining the sounds of Southeast Asia with American country and western music.

Zay Nova (real name Zulpakar Zay) learned about Newfoundland five years ago, after meeting Anthony Murphy, a teacher from St. John's.

Murphy, who was working in Jakarta, saw Nova perform, and the two kept in touch online.

Nova had often said that he wanted to write country songs, even though Indonesia isn't exactly a hotbed for that type of music.

Nay Nova performs for CBC Radio's On The Go on March 1. (CBC/Ted Blades)

But at his friend's urging, he boarded a flight to Canada — with guitar in hand — landing in British Columbia to join all the other country ramblers who have travelled across the continent, sharing songs and honing their craft.

He arrived in St. John's in December.

"I've visited Vancouver, I've visited Toronto — but my heart is here, my heart is in St. John's," he told CBC Radio's On the Go.

"They're really good to me and the people of Newfoundland. Everywhere I go, why do people say 'Hello, my dear'?"

Nova performs back in his home country of Indonesia, where the music style dangdut dominates the airwaves these days, not country and western. (Zay Nova)

Back in Indonesia, Nova had been involved in the arts for years, working as a musician, painter, writer, radio announcer, actor and video editor.

He is now busy trying his hand at his own unique version of country, which combines elements of Indonesian music with that of the southern United States.

"Not many radios in my country are playing country, but they mix with pop or rock or something," he said.

"Just like country music, we have have traditional music called dangdut, which has a lot of fans there, but country and western is not really that common in Indonesia."

Nova has been drawn to the arts his whole life, but country music has recently been one of his biggest passions. (Zay Nova)

Nova has a Soundcloud page with his music, and has already been invited to play the O'Rielly's open mic downtown, and hopes to get gigs at other bars once he gets his name out there.

Some of the songs he's written and recorded so far in St. John's include Molson Canadian Beer, Keep Your Head Above Water and Your Husband is a Liar.

Check them out, along with Nova's interview, in the player below.