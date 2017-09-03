Some of the top performers in St. John's will come together Tuesday night to raise money for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The event will span three venues and feature 20 artists, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Red Cross.

It's being organized by a group of prominent musicians, led by former Canadian Idol judge Zack Werner.

"It's going to be a really great community evening," he said. "I'm completely honoured to be able to do something to help."

Werner was watching the news in the wake of the storm, and was moved by the images of rising water and destruction in Texas and Louisiana.

Zack Werner, a former Canadian Idol judge and longtime musician, came up with the idea of a benefit concert while seeing the destruction of Harvey on the news. (Zack Werner/Facebook)

After calling up three fellow members of the music scene — Tony Murray, Chris Andrews and Don Maher — a plan was set in motion.

"There was never a second of hesitation," Werner said. "All I had to do was post [online] and make a few phone calls, and the response of musicians who want to play was overwhelming. I could have filled another two or three clubs."

The event will get underway at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with musicians on stages at the Black Sheep and Erin's Pub. Music will kick off at the Ship at 9 p.m.

Performers include Mark Manning, Darrell Power, Earle and Coffin, Sherry Ryan, Rick Lambe and more.

The benefit show Shelter will feature 20 musicians in three different venues for $20. (Zack Werner/Facebook)

Lambe, a veteran performer on the St. John's music scene, feels a connection to the hurricane victims south of the border.

"There's such a great musical industry down there so I guess there's a lot of musicians hurting down there right now," he said. "I think people, not just musicians, will come out to support. I think the general public will pull it together and come out for this as well."

'It's an international language, this music thing.' - Zack Werner

As musicians, Werner said he and his colleagues often have the opportunity to play an important role following a tragedy.

"It's an international language, this music thing," he said. "I look at resources I personally have and look at where I can give back."

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available at the door of either venue. One wristband will allow access to all three venues.