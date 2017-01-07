Liberal MP Yvonne Jones says — though she hates to admit it — she wasn't surprised to see backlash directed at Atlantic Business Magazine's cover featuring women in business.

"I really believe that despite the many strides that women have made and the success that women have accomplished in all facets of society, there's still push-back," Jones told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"We see it every day in comments to other news stories, comments about successful women in general."

'Learn from people that want to be teachers, not people that want to be bullies.' - Yvonne Jones

Jones was one of about 40 women featured on the all-female cover of a special edition dedicated to women in business.

Online, the magazine received negative comments such as: "We need to build a wall to keep women out of business."

@AtlanticBus We need to build a wall to keep women out of business — @SvetSquad

Jones said people who troll online use social media as a tool for abuse, and they often wouldn't say the negative comments they write online to a person's face.

"One of the people that constantly is critical on my Facebook [page], I ran into them in this past year and the person didn't say boo to me," she said.

Tuning out the trolls

As a politician in the public eye, Jones said she's had to learn coping skills to deal with harsh criticism.

"Early on in my career, [when] people would actually say things to me or about me, I would find it very offensive, very upsetting and very hard to deal with. I would allow it to consume me," she said.

"I've learned that that is not how to deal with this. How you deal with it is you take what is important criticism, important suggestions, important opinions on issues — whether they agree or disagree with you — and you be open to that and you work with those people to try and make things better."

Though she wasn't surprised, Jones said she doesn't pay attention to bullying and only focuses her energy on "informed criticism."

"I would say to all those women and girls out there that it's great to be open to effective criticism and new opinions, that will make you stronger as a person, but never fall into this negative trap, because those are people that [get] a lot of joy out of condemning and negatively impacting others," she said.

"Learn from people that want to be teachers, not people that want to be bullies."