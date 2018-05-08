Police arrest 3 teens after elderly woman robbed in Holyrood driveway

Three youth are facing several charges after allegedly robbing an woman in Holyrood early Sunday morning.

The RCMP said the elderly woman was getting out of her vehicle in her driveway around 1 a.m. when a man with his face covered confronted her.

He took her bag, with cash inside, and ran away. There were no injuries.

Officers from both Holyrood and Ferryland RCMP were called to the scene with the K9 unit.

The officers tracked down and arrested three male youths, and returned the stolen money to the woman.

The three accused are facing charges that includes robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, failure to comply with an undertaking and disguise with intent.

All three appeared in court in St. John's on Monday.