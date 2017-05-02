Young football fans on the west coast of Newfoundland had the opportunity to practice drills and race players from the Canadian Football League's Ottawa Redblacks in Corner Brook Tuesday.

The Redblacks won the Grey Cup November 27, 2016 and team owner Jeff Hunt wanted to bring the cup home.

Hunt was born in Stephenville and raised in Corner Brook.

The civic centre studio lobby was transformed into a practice field which included an agility ladder, an 18-metre race course, and a target throwing centre.

Grade 4 student Reid House throws a football at the Grey Cup event. (Colleen Connors CBC )

Grade 4 student Reid House excelled at the target throwing.

"It's definitely not my first time. Me and my dad are always throwing around a football," he said.

Players Brad Sinopoli and Greg Ellingson brought in the Grey Cup.

Fans took time to snap pictures and race the players on the course.

Ottawa Redblack's Greg Ellingson races young football fans at an event in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"The more interest we can generate, the greater chance football will be a success in Corner Brook, said Chris Foley, President of the Western Newfoundland Football Association.

Foley contacted the team and owner, asking them to come visit to help create a bigger interest in the sport.

"To have the Grey Cup, the high calibre players, the elite players, the owners, everyone involved, it's an awesome experience for the people of Corner Brook, and myself of course," he said.