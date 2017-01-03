After winning a national contest to design a goalie mask for Canada's World Junior hockey team, 10-year-old Lauryn Collett rang in the new year watching her artwork hit the ice.

The young artist and her family travelled to Toronto to see Canada's New Year's Eve match up against the United States, a game in which Canadian goaltender Connor Ingram wore Collett's mask.

Team Canada fell to the U.S. 3-1, but Collett got to meet Ingram before the game, and he signed a replica mask and a jersey for her to keep.

Collett's design featured a map, maple leaves and Hockey Canada's logo, all things she said illustrate the country.

"I just wanted to represent Canada, so I thought of everything Canada and put it on my mask," said Collett.

The game was a family experience for Collett, as she and her parents and sister all got to attend the New Year's game. Her mother, Krista Collett, said it was a special event for the whole family.

"To be able to go to the game and see her, it's been amazing," she said.

"We've had a wonderful time."