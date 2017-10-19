After some issues with tickets being cancelled and shows selling out, Hey Rosetta! has announced it is moving its Dec. 22 show to Mile One Centre.

"Attention St. John's: We are moving the Dec 22 show to Mile One. Existing ticket holders will be contacted. Details avail[able] tomorrow morning," Hey Rosetta! posted on Twitter Thursday night.

The band also said it will move its Toronto shows to the Phoenix Concert Theatre.

The popular Newfoundland and Labrador band announced on Oct. 13 its upcoming shows will be Hey Rosetta!'s last for the "foreseeable future."

"We've been debating whether or not to do the annual St John's Christmas shows, and we figure it's sort of the same question as to whether you want to just fade out and ghost from the party, or whether you want to say goodnight to everyone and to hug and thank them all for such a time," the band posted on its Facebook page.

"We're opting for hugs, and so will be playing our St John's shows as scheduled, as well as a few shows in Toronto as there are lots of people to hug there too."