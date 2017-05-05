Students at Gonzaga High School in St. John's now have a special place to think about and discuss their mental health, thanks to a national project started by a father who lost his son to suicide.

The friendship bench is one 32 benches installed at schools and campuses across Canada. Over the last few days, benches have gone up at five schools as part of Mental Health Week.

Sam Fiorella, founder of The Friendship Bench program, has been personally travelling to five different schools across Canada in the last week to present the benches to students. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

This week's campaign, called #YellowIsForHello, was started by Sam Fiorella, who has travelled to each of the five locations across the country to present the bright yellow benches.

The benches are meant to provide students with a safe space to take time out from their day to sit, breathe and talk to each other about their mental health, rather than suffering in silence.

A yellow Friendship Bench is unveiled during an assembly at Gonzaga High school in St. John's on Friday. (Mark QUinn/CBC)

"It's not about coming to sit here if you have a problem or you're looking for a friend, like the buddy benches you see in elementary schools," Fiorella said.

"This is really a call to action to students and post-secondary schools across this country, that they need to talk to each other. Only by students talking to students through that peer to peer connection will they actually make it OK for each other to ask for help."

Lucas Fiorella died by suicide in 2014, prompting his father to start the Yellow Bench program. (CBC)

Fiorella's son Lukas died in 2014, after taking his own life. The family was unaware the teenager was struggling with depression. Since then, Fiorella's been working to help others open up about their own anxiety and depression — before it's too late.

Gonzaga students filled the school's gym Friday morning for the unveiling of their own yellow bench, and to hear Fiorella share his story.

"If I didn't know — and he was so good at keeping it a secret from me, his friends and his mother — how many other kids are out there like that," he told CBC after the event.

"As it turns out, 50 per cent of the people who suffer from depression never ask for help."