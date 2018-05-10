There's a cramped carpentry room filled with aromatic smells of woodshavings that overlooks St. John's Quidi Vidi Lake.

It's where a small group of inmates spend about five hours a day after they wake up in their jail cells at Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

A large cutting table and saws take up a large chunk of the room. On the perimeter of the space sit picnic tables painted brown destined for Pippy Park and dressers that will soon go to families in need.

Correctional officers Steve Martin and Andy Codner joke that today is the tidest they've seen the place — cleaned up for a media tour and visit from the justice minister.

The men, who have a love of building things themselves, help guide the inmates through making whatever furniture is needed.

Correctional officers Andy Codner (left) and Steve Martin facilitate a woodworking program at Her Majesty's Penitentiary. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

"No, I'm not surprised that some of [the inmates] have real good talent," Martin said.

"You do have some fellas that are pretty crafty and they can do a lot of things," Codner added.

"And you have some other guys who come down and can learn how to paint and plaster."

Tables built for inquiries

The woodworking program allows men — usually minimum security inmates — to build tables, chairs and more.

They've built furniture for the Don Dunphy and Muskrat Falls inquiries, family court, and the House of Assembly committee room.

Colourful Adirondack chairs placed outside the jail, in a new wellness garden for correctional officers, were also built through the program.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons (right), assistant superintendent Diana Gibbons, and NAPE president Jerry Earle (left) attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new wellness garden outside Her Majesty's Penitentiary Thursday. (Ariana Kelland/cBC)

Adirondack chairs and picnic tables created by a small group of inmates are part of HMP's new wellness garden. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

While Codner and Martin do the teaching, they have picked up tricks from the men they mentor.

"Some of the guys we've had down here, they've been doing carpentry on the street," he said, "and they're quite good at it."

Those who aren't as skilled, pick up knowledge and transferrable skills that they can hopefully use when they're released.

History of carpentry

The ground-level woodworking shop and some of its contents are part of a well-established tradition.

"There's lots of history here in these cabinets," Martin says as he takes a lock off a wooden case containing some tools that date back 50 years.

David Harvey, a retired captain at HMP who has documented the history of the Victorian-era institution, told CBC News the building was likely erected in the late 1950's or early 60's.

And, Harvey added, it is not the first carpentry shop at the jail.

"In the 1930's and 40's there was a carpentry shop in the top floor or attic of the old centre block," he said.

"A finish carpenter was on loan from the Newfoundland Constabulary and [the inmates] made furniture and children's toys."

The wood shop contains a lot of older tools that date back 50 or so years, and are kept around as pieces of the past. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Meanwhile, once today's inmates get released back into society, there's a full list of others waiting behind them, hoping to get a chance to put their skills to work, or to learn new ones.

"When they come here, they're just not coming down here for the sake of coming down here," Martin said.

"You can see the effort they're putting in making things, they're not rushing along. They're taking their time, so you can see they have pride in what they're doing."