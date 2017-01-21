The Women's March in St. John's that had been planned on Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington has been moved to a virtual platform due to inclement weather.

A planned meeting point at City Hall has been moved to Facebook Live, with all speakers set to deliver them online instead.

In an interview with CBC's Weekend AM, organizer Elisabeth de Mariaffi said unsafe weather conditions made it necessary to hold the rally online.

"We may be the only city in the world that got snowed out of their own march today, and there are marches going on in over 600 cities around the world," said Mariaffi.



The "virtual" march will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook.

