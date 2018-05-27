Second sudden death of an inmate at Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women

There has been another death at the Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women.

The RCMP confirmed Sunday evening that a woman died Saturday at the prison.

The Clarenville detachment is investigating the death, along with the chief medical examiner's office. Police have not released any details.

Saturday's death follows a sudden death at the facility in late April.

Just over one month ago, a 27-year-old woman choked to death in her cell, according to police, who said they didn't believe the death was suspicious.