Second sudden death of an inmate at Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women

A woman died Saturday at the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville.

Second fatality at the centre in as many months

An inmate has died at the Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women, confirm police, just over a month after an inmate choked to her death in her cell. (Courtesy Kathy Gosse/The Packet )

There has been another death at the Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women. 

The RCMP confirmed Sunday evening that a woman died Saturday at the prison. 

The Clarenville detachment is investigating the death, along with the chief medical examiner's office. Police have not released any details.

Saturday's death follows a sudden death at the facility in late April. 

Just over one month ago, a 27-year-old woman choked to death in her cell, according to police, who said they didn't believe the death was suspicious.

