A woman who was wanted on two separate warrants was arrested in Corner Brook on Sunday morning.

At 2:40 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the woman, 34, for a routine traffic offence on Citadel Drive.

Officers then discovered she was wanted on an arrest warrant by the RNC, as well as by the Bay St. George RCMP on outstanding criminal matters.

Police said the woman was charged and later released, and was scheduled to attend provincial court in Stephenville on June 5, and in Corner Brook on June 6.