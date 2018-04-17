Suspects sought as woman robbed at Hillview Terrace in St. John's

Police in St. John's are looking for two men they say followed a woman to her east end apartment and forced her to hand over a "significant" amount of cash.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released photos of the suspects Tuesday, saying the robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 29 at Hillview Terrace.

The woman had the money in her jacket pocket, police said. While the robbery included violence, she was not injured.

According to the RNC, the robbers fled on foot from the building on Macdonald Drive before officers got there.

They are described as between 18 and 25, both wearing plaid jackets. One is about six feet tall, slim, with a dark beard. The other man was shorter, with a heavier build.