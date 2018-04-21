Skip to Main Content
Inmate dies in Clarenville women's prison, sources say

A woman with mental health issues died Friday night at the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville.

Mental health was an issue for inmate, according to source

The Canadian Mental Health Association wants to offer the Justice Program to women at this correctional centre in Clarenville. (Courtesy Kathy Gosse/The Packet )

An inmate at the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville died Friday night, sources tell CBC News.

The inmate was sent to hospital, but died shortly after. Sources say her mental health was a factor.

The prison has been criticized in the past for being overcrowded, much like the men's prison in St. John's, and union leaders have spoken out on the strain it places on inmates and guards.

A request for comment from the Department of Justice and Public Safety has not yet been returned.

