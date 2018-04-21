Inmate dies in Clarenville women's prison, sources say

An inmate at the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville died Friday night, sources tell CBC News.

The inmate was sent to hospital, but died shortly after. Sources say her mental health was a factor.

The prison has been criticized in the past for being overcrowded, much like the men's prison in St. John's, and union leaders have spoken out on the strain it places on inmates and guards.

A request for comment from the Department of Justice and Public Safety has not yet been returned.