Woman, 74, dies in snowmobile crash on Northern Peninsula
Croque resident only person on snowmobile, pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night
A Newfoundland woman has died in a snowmobile collision in Croque, on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.
The 74-year old from Croque, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
She was the only one on the snowmobile, and Roddickton RCMP are investigating.