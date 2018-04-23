Woman, 74, dies in snowmobile crash on Northern Peninsula

Skip to Main Content
A Newfoundland woman has died in a snowmobile collision in Croque, on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

Croque resident only person on snowmobile, pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night

Croque is a community on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula. (Google Maps)

The 74-year old from Croque, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She was the only one on the snowmobile, and Roddickton RCMP are investigating.

