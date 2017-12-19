A Parsons Pond woman has been charged in the death of a teenager who was hit by a vehicle walking to school on Sept. 11 in Cow Head.

Neila Blanchard, 56, is facing one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, according to a media release issued by the Rocky Harbour RCMP.

She was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

At the time of the accident, Cow Head Deputy Mayor Max King said Justin Hynes, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Long Range Academy, was fatally struck by an SUV at around 8:30 a.m. on Main Street, near the intersection with Veterans Road.

He was on his way to school, where he was just starting his last year at Long Range Academy.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

'He was loved by so many people'

Hynes's death left many in the community on the Northern Peninsula in mourning.

"I can't believe he's not going to be here on our big day," said Mitch Brown, who had known Hynes since they were little, at the time. Brown had been looking forward to graduation day with Hynes.

"He was a really good friend to me. We have been friends since we were three years old. We grew up together … He was loved by so many people. He touched many hearts."