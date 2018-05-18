Skip to Main Content
Woman, 26, charged after death of 17-year-old girl in Natuashish

Teen found dead by police at a home on Katshinak Street, Natuashish on October 13

More than 900 people live in Natuashish, an Innu community on the northern coast of Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador Thursday in relation to the death of a 17-year-old girl in Natuashish last October.

The teen was found dead by police at a home on Katshinak Street, Natuashish on October 13, 2017.

The investigation into her death led to the arrest of the 26-year-old woman on Thursday.

She's been charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life and public mischief.

The accused was released on conditions and is set to appear again in court on June 4.

The investigation involved the local RCMP detachment, Major Crime Unit (West), Goose Bay Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, and federal policing units, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

