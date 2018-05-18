Woman, 26, charged after death of 17-year-old girl in Natuashish

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador Thursday in relation to the death of a 17-year-old girl in Natuashish last October.

The teen was found dead by police at a home on Katshinak Street, Natuashish on October 13, 2017.

The investigation into her death led to the arrest of the 26-year-old woman on Thursday.

She's been charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life and public mischief.

The accused was released on conditions and is set to appear again in court on June 4.

The investigation involved the local RCMP detachment, Major Crime Unit (West), Goose Bay Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, and federal policing units, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.