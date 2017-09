Police say a 47-year-old woman is dead after the ATV she was driving near Stephenville tipped on its side.

Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of a single-ATV collision Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The machine was a side-by-side model and the woman was travelling on a gravel road, according to police.

She was taken to hospital in Stephenville with serious injuries, but died a short time later.