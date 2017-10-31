The lawyer for Lulzim Jakupaj picked apart testimony Tuesday from a woman who says she witnessed her initially friendly taxi driver push her friend and ask her for a hug and kiss, despite repeated requests to stop.

The woman, 21, flew from Ottawa to testify about what she remembered from March 21, 2016, the night Jakupaj allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old woman, tried to pull her pants down and forcefully kissed her.

But defence lawyer Amanda Summers pushed the woman on her timeline of events, how much she had to drink, and if she had spoken to the second complainant about the case prior to her testifying.

Ride home from downtown

The witness and several friends, including the second complainant, went downtown and had several drinks the night in question, she testified.

At the end of the night, an argument ensued downtown between friends and they got in a cab.

The driver, she said, was trying to defuse the situation, telling his passengers, "It's OK. Everyone calm down."

She was impressed by the driver, who, after she got out of the cab during an argument, turned around with the alleged victim to find her and pick her up.

"He said, 'Everyone calm down and I'll get some weed,'" she testified, adding he didn't charge the two women for the fare.

The driver, who she identified as Jakupaj, then followed the women inside the Mount Pearl home.

'Can you please stop'

The witness and the alleged victim were in the bathroom of the basement apartment when they heard a voice outside the door, she said.

The cabbie asked to speak to her friend, and she obliged.

Still in the bathroom, the witness said, "I heard her (second complainant) say 'Can you please stop' and she said 'Stop, stop it' a couple times."

When she stepped outside the bathroom to see what was happening, she testified Jakupaj pushed her friend, whose identity is covered by a publication ban.

"I saw him push her towards a wall or a door or a shelf … like, I couldn't move. I didn't know what to do," she said.

Lulzim Jakupaj, 33, was working as a driver for City Wide Taxi in St. John's at the time of his arrest in May 2016. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Jakupaj then told her to get back in the bathroom, she told the court.

Shortly afterwards, there was a loud bang upstairs, and the woman came back into the bathroom, she said.

"She was just looking (straight ahead) and crying, she said.

As she continued to testify, the witness said she started to remember more, adding, "He also said, 'just one kiss.'

"I do remember him asking for a hug from her."

'So you have a prejudice?'

On cross-examination, Summers questioned what the witness told police a year ago, picking out discrepancies between the two accounts.

"The brain blocks off what you don't want to remember," she replied.

Summers suggested the witness told police that the "fact (the driver) was Arab made him more intimidating."

Jakupaj is originally from Kosovo.

"I was actually engaged to one," she said. "I had a bad experience with one. I'm not racist."

"So you have a prejudice?" Summers pushed back.

The woman vehemently denied it.

"I do not. Like I said, I am not a racist."

Summers also questioned how impaired the woman was on the night in question, with the witness stating she was "drunk," not "drunk, drunk."

At one point Summers suggested the witness lied to police at points when giving a statement, often grilling her on the timeline of events.

"I don't know who in their right mind would lie about a situation like this unless they are sick in the head," she snapped back.

'I don't like the city'

Summers also questioned the relationship between the witness and the complainant, suggesting the two may have spoken about the case prior to testifying.

She also asked if the woman had read anything in the media about Jakupaj's case, but the woman said she has tried to avoid everything to do with the case and the province.

"I don't like the city. I don't like the people. Everyone is rude, so I don't pay attention."

The Crown is expected to wrap up its case Tuesday afternoon.

Jakupaj is facing two charges of sexual assault.

He is already serving time for a break-in on May 21, 2016, when he followed a female passenger inside a home in Kilbride.