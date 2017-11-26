There's a place on the edge of downtown St. John's, tucked away behind the trees, that many people have the luxury of knowing nothing about.

The Salvation Army Wiseman Centre is one of six shelters in the city.

It gives homeless and vulnerable people a roof over their heads and a hot meal on their plates.

Watch the full documentary here:

CBC-NL was granted access to the Wiseman Centre, speaking to staff and clients about their experiences with crime, addictions, mental health — and hope.

"We don't advertise. It's not our goal to be known for our great deeds," said Maj. Lloyd George, the executive director of the Wiseman Centre.

"But I think if we can make a difference in individual lives, that's all that counts."