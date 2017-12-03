Police say a Winterton man reported missing has been found safe and sound.
Harbour Grace police reported Everett Green, 60, missing Saturday evening after he failed to meet a relative as expected Friday in Clarenville. Police reported Sunday afternoon that Green had been found.
An earlier version of the story is below.
Police in Harbour Grace are looking for a missing Winterton man.
Everett Green was last seen in Carbonear on December 1.
The 60-year-old was driving west to Clarenville to meet a relative, but never showed up.
Now, police are working to ensure his safety and well-being.
Green drives a black Chevrolet Aveo.
He is described as being 6'0" tall and 181 pounds with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white hat, a white jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Green's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.