Police say a Winterton man reported missing has been found safe and sound.

Harbour Grace police reported Everett Green, 60, missing Saturday evening after he failed to meet a relative as expected Friday in Clarenville. Police reported Sunday afternoon that Green had been found.

An earlier version of the story is below.

Police in Harbour Grace are looking for a missing Winterton man.

Everett Green was last seen in Carbonear on December 1.

The 60-year-old was driving west to Clarenville to meet a relative, but never showed up.

Now, police are working to ensure his safety and well-being.

Green drives a black Chevrolet Aveo.

He is described as being 6'0" tall and 181 pounds with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, a white jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Green's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.