A mix of messy weather began across much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday morning, causing delays and tough travel throughout the province.

Environment Canada meteorologist Wanda Batten says mixed precipitation is striking southeastern and eastern Newfoundland, changing to snow toward the west.

"As you start to trend westward across the island, the snowfall picks up, quite intense," she said Sunday.

"We've expanded our snowfall warnings, for Deer Lake and Green Bay-White Bay, they're extended right across to Gander."

Batten said areas in central Newfoundland will see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon, while winter storm warnings are in effect for the west coast and Northern peninsula due to heavy snowfall and high winds.

Ice pellets and freezing rain are forecast over portions of the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas, changing to rain in the early to mid-afternoon for St. John's. Batten said the rain will taper off in the evening before temperatures drop overnight.

"With that quick shot of rain, you're going to get five to 10 millimetres in a few hours, enough to make conditions very sloppy, and then temperatures are going to plummet throughout the night, so I expect some very icy conditions," she said.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Labrador City and Wabush, with temperatures reaching -50 C with windchill. A winter storm warning is also in effect for The Straits.

Delays, poor road conditions, power outages

Winter weather conditions kept crews off several sections of the Trans-Canada Highway by late Sunday morning, with the Burgeo highway closed as the Department of Transportation and Works said it is too stormy to operate equipment.

Roads on the west coast were snow-covered with poor visibility, and blowing snow hampered traffic in the Gros Morne National Park area.

Marine Atlantic said it expects a "potential impact" on its Sunday night crossings due to the weather conditions in the Cabot Strait, while there were many delays and cancellations at airports across Newfoundland Sunday.

Areas of St. John's were without power Sunday, putting the Battery, Signal Hill and parts of the centre city and downtown areas in the dark.

Newfoundland Power anticipates electricity will be restored to Signal Hill by 12:30 p.m. Sunday, while crews are investigating in other areas.